Budget Session of Parliament to begin; Economic Survey to be presented

On the eve of the budget session that begins on Friday, hectic parleys were held at all levels to ensure smooth functioning of the house.In both the all party meet called by the govt which was held during the day as well as in the evening meet called by speaker Om Birla, focus was on strategies for a fruitful budget session.

The govt called all party meet was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, leaders of the Congress , TMC ,LJP, Samajwadi Party ,BJD, DMK , RSP and the Left. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is ready to listen to the opposition and is open to discussion on all issues.

PM Modi welcomed the suggestions of the Members that the session should focus on the prevailing economic situation in the country. He urged members to see how the country can gain from the prevailing global economic scenario. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, 45 bills are likely to come up during the Budget Session 7 of which were related to financial matters while two would be ordinances. The Opposition raised issues like CAA, NPR, NRC , the economy, Kashmir, and said these issues should come up for discussion. Joshi said that the opposition should introspect because CAA had been passed in Parliament using democratic means.

The evening saw an all party meet called by the speaker unfold wherein he appealed to all parties to cooperate for smooth functioning of the house.

The first phase of the Budget Session will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint session of both the houses on Friday and will continue till the 11th of February.

The Economic Survey will also be tabled on Friday and the Budget will be presented on Saturday.

A month later the rest of the budget session will begin on 2nd March and conclude on the 3rd of April. The House will have 39 sittings in the session.

