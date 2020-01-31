Budget Session of Parliament begins today with President’s address to joint sitting of both houses

The Economic Survey will also be tabled today, while the Union Budget will be presented on Saturday.

The first phase of the session will conclude on 11th of next month while the second part of the session will begin from 2nd of March and will end on 3rd of April.

Ahead of the session, Government on Thursday held an all-party meeting to ensure smooth functioning of both houses.

Talking to media after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, 45 bills are likely to come up during the Budget Session