He was addressing the people of Ladakh through a virtual Jan Samvad Rally. He said the region will quickly achieve economic development and overcome all challenges including COVID 19.

Hardeep Puri said Leh and Ladakh will be turned into Smart Kshetras very soon. He said 54 towers have been sanctioned for telecom connectivity in the region. The Minister said he will soon visit Ladakh to take stock of all the initiatives being taken in the region.