Mobile phones are not a luxury, but rather a necessity. Hardly anyone can function without these pieces of portable equipment.

However, whenever we are buying phones, we have to consider the price range. The budget more often than not dictates the range, manufacturer, features, and specifications.

Thankfully, the mobile industry in India has significantly expanded in recent years, so companies that are making phones have fierce competition. The surge in competition influenced the trends and made phone shopping more affordable than ever before.

If you are looking for a superbly affordable smartphone that offers you all the right perks, have a look at our list below. We compiled a list of the best budget Android phones that you can buy in India this year.

Poco X2

Poco X2 is currently one of the top choices for mobile phone shopping in India. During the lockdown, many users started upgrading their phones and purchasing new ones, which spiked sales in India. Poco X2 is one of the phones that had a price jump, but it is not life changing. The new price is only Rs 500 higher.

So, what makes Poco X2 so special? It boasts a Snapdragon 730G chipset and an octa-core processor. Also, it has two models that come with different RAM and storage options/ One is 6GB RAM with 64 GB storage, while the 8GB RAM offers 256 GB storage. Interestingly, the 8 GB version’s price spiked recently. With Poco, you also get a 64MP quad-camera behind the 6.67-inch display.

Redmi K20

If you want a phone that looks expensive, but it isn’t, Redmi K20 is an excellent deal for you. The K20 and K20 Pro models are almost identical, with the only difference being the chipset. In the regular K20 model, you will have the Snapdragon 730G, while the 855 SoC is inside the Pro model. This doesn’t make any difference for an average user. The chipsets even share certain features, so you get a phone that’s close to the flagship model at a lower price.

The camera system and display are the same in both versions. Three cameras, 6.39-inch display(1080×2340), and 6 GB RAM make this phone worth every penny. A very affordable phone that has excellent quality is a great option if you are on a budget.

Realme X2

Realme and Redmi are two of the biggest phone manufacturers that are Asia-native. Realme is famous for its super affordable devices that you can purchase anywhere in India. The X2 model is, according to our research, one of the best Realme phones that you can buy for a good price. The quality-price ratio is excellent, so you will surely get the quality that you paid for.

The specs of this phone are not that different from other devices on the list, except the Super AMOLED Full HD+ display. Eight-core processor, Snapdragon 730G SoC, and 6GB RAM (or 8GB) + 128GB are the main traits.

Realme 6 Pro

Another Realme phone on our lists offers you a quad-camera setup, 4,300 mAh and superfast 30W charging. This excellent model has a lower price than the X2 model, but the specs are similar. The SoC is not the same – Snapdragon 720G here – and 6 Pro model has 90HZ refresh rate.

This is a great choice if your budget is less than 20K and you are into gaming. For instance, this solid battery, a massive display, and 720G SoC are perfect for gamers. And given that India has more and more mobile gamers that enjoy diverse games, choosing a versatile phone is essential. With Realme 6 Pro, you can enjoy your favourite arcade games or even visit online casino sites that are quite popular now in India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is perhaps one of the strongest phones on this list. The Pro Max model might remind you of the iPhones that come in Pro and Max versions. However, the standard Redmi Note 9 is an excellent basis on which the company built Pro Max.

Four cameras in the back with 64MP, 33W charging, and the Snapdragon 730G speak volumes about its quality. 6GB RAM with 64GB storage might be off-putting for some clients, though. Nevertheless, it has the strongest battery of the bunch here – 5020 mAh. It can last longer than other phones, which is already a major benefit.