BSF seizes medicines and miscellaneous items while being smuggled to Bangladesh

On 30 August 2020 on specific intelligence input, at about 1730 hrs BSF troops of BOP Haridaspur 158 Bn carried out apecial search operation near International Boundary along the bank of Lake Bour. During this the BSF troops observed some suspected persons gathered near bank of the lake and trying to drop some bags in to the river and pulling it towards Bangladesh side . When oprational party challenged them , they tried to run away alongwith bags. But BSF party chased them due to which the smugglers dropped the bags behind and fled away by taking advantage of darkness and dense vegetation towards India side. BSF party further searched the area thoroughly and recovered 20 bags (potlas) in wich huge quantity of cosmetics ,medicines and miscellaneous items were stashed of worth Rs – 23,25,505 .

The seized items handed over to custom office Petrapole for further investigation and legal action.

Commanding Officer, Shri RS Bhandari, 158 Bn BSF has expressed happiness on the achievements of his troops which resulted seized medicines , cosmetics and miscellaneous items. He stated that this could only be possible due to the alertness and vigilance exhibited by his troops on duty. He further stated that his troops are fully determined and committed to fulfill the resolution of zero tolerance to trans border crimes, a campaign launched by the the IG South Bengal Frontier BSF,Kolkata.

– Tapas Bhattacharya