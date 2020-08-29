BSF detects tunnel on International border

In view of prevailing security scenario in recent times,the BSF Jammu started a special anti tunneling drive all along the International Border of Jammu region.

On 28 August 2020, a vigilant BSF patrol party during an anti tunneling drive, while carrying out in-depth scanning of area, suspected a place at International Border in Distt Samba and detected a tunnel of appx 25 feet deep and about 3-4 feet in diameter in Indian territory near border fencing in Galar area.

The Pakistan made sand bags with marking of Shakargarh/Karachi factories were also found at the mouth of the tunnel to hide it.

The place of opening of tunnel is around 170 Mtrs from IB towards Indian side in the field of a local farmer.With this detection, the alert BSF troops foiled the nefarious design of Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory.

The tunnel’s origin is in Pakistan territory close to IB.

Efforts of alert BSF troops deployed in our multi-tiered counter-infiltration grid once again resulted in neutralizing the evil designs of terrorists in deep connivance with Pak establishments.

There have been regular inputs about presence of terrorists in Pak border villages desperately looking for infiltration into Indian territory.

Ever vigilant BSF troops foiled a desparate attempt of ANEs to infiltrate and carry out terrorist actions in India.

