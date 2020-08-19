BSE Sensex ends 86 points higher to settle at 38,614.79; Nifty tops 11,400

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Maruti, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Nestle India, HUL and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

Bourses in Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with steady gains in early deals.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.66 per cent lower at USD 45.16 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee settled 6 paise lower at 74.82 against the US dollar.