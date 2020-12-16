Brothers burn man alive for illicit affair with minor sister in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : Chittorgarh police arrested two brothers on Wednesday for reportedly assaulting a man and later burning him alive in Dhanora village under Sadar police station in Nimbahera . The accused confessed having committed the crime as they felt the deceased was having an illicit affair with their minor sister and despite several warnings, the duo had not stopped seeing each other. Police refused to term it a case of ‘Love Jihad’ and said that the murder was based on suspicions.” It cannot be called Love Jihad . They probably would have done the same, had it been any non-muslim” Chittorgarh SP Deepak Bhargava said.

Police had found the semi-charred body on December 12 on the outskirts of Dhanora village in the border of Alsigarh area. It was later identified to be Ishaq Mohammed (25) son of Shamsuddin. Seeing the intensity of the case, FSL team and dog squad were pressed in from Udaipur and teams were constituted to find the culprits. During investigation it was found that Ishaq had a scuffle with one of the accused Chetan as the latter had spotted him with his sister in a field few days before the incident. Later it was also known that on December 8, Ishaq was seen going towards a field and Chetan’s house fell on the way. Police detained Chetan and his younger brother Rajesh as they were the prime suspects.

“We interrogated them psychologically and they both gave up. They told us that on December 8, Rajesh caught Ishaq and his sister together inside their home. He was mad with fury and called Chetan home. Both of them thrashed Ishaq so badly that he fell unconscious. They gagged and put him inside a sack and when night fell, they took the sack some 20 kilometers away to a deserted mining area where they burned his body with kerosene” Additional SP Sarita Singh said. The accused told the police that Ishaq was already a married man and yet was trying to mislead their young sister who was a minor. The ASP said Chetan and Rajesh sons of Gopilal, residents of Aavrimata police station area, Bhadesar have been arrested for the murder and are being interrogated for further details.

