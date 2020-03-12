Bring on the Spunk: Sara Ali Khan is Now JBL® Brand Ambassador

With her raw talent and unfiltered style, Bollywood’s promising new star, Sara Ali Khan, is the newest JBL brand ambassador. Sara’s announcement is particularly special as it celebrates her association with brand through a new commercial that captures the imagination of the youth with high-octane graphics, and words inspired by Gen-Y.

“I’m thrilled, and proud to be part of the JBL team that boasts of a dynamic roster of ambassadors who I personally admire. ‘Living it raw’ and ‘living it real’ is my personal mantra, and I’m so glad to see that in the ethos of the brand JBL,” said Sara Ali Khan. “I truly believe in saying it as it is and being who you are- in the most organic and honest way, and I think JBL is a perfect representation of this philosophy. With this association, I’m very excited to take this message of authenticity to young consumers of the iconic audio brand.”

“The youth of the country is at the core of everything we do at JBL and Sara embodies the spirit of the young and restless. Her no-holds-barred approach has already made her a role model amongst Gen-Y and the association with JBL will take her influence a step further.” said Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India. “Our campaign ‘Live it real, Live it raw’ featuring cultural icons like Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh, is a tribute to the young spirit of India. We are proud of the work we are doing that speaks the language of the youth, challenges norms and peels back conformist attitudes.”

The dynamic brand commercial, launched today, is a combination of spirited moves by Khathi – Meethi personality, Sara Ali Khan and funky visual effects that will instantly elevate the mood. The film features playful lyrics that echo the confidence of young Indians like – “I’m fab and flawed” – giving them a new life anthem.

The film will be seen on JBL’s social media channels along with other platforms. This commercial comes as an extension of JBL’s newly launched campaign- ‘Live it Real, Live it Raw’ that seeks to challenge its consumers to live their own truth. The campaign recently went live with the first commercial featuring superstar and JBL brand ambassador, Ranveer Singh.

Sara Ali Khan joins a star-studded lineup of JBL ambassadors and partners from music, sports, and entertainment industries including superstar Ranveer Singh, actor and humanitarian Priyanka Chopra, music mogul A.R. Rahman, and Olympian Shuttler P.V. Sindhu in India.

