Brexit coins ordered again for new January 2020 deadline

The UK government has ordered a new set of commemorative coins to mark the latest Brexit deadline of January 31, 2020 after having to melt down thousands with missed deadlines this year.

The Royal Mint had commissioned special coins to mark the UK’s scheduled exit from the European Union (EU) first by March 29 this year and then October 31 this year, both deadlines which were missed amid parliamentary deadlock.

After being forced into a meltdown of those coins, the UK Treasury has now commissioned a new set for the latest deadline- which looks more promising after MPs voted decisively in favour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons on Friday.

