Brazil nears 1 million COVID-19 cases, 50,000 deaths

According to the country’s health ministry, a total of 978,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported as of 18:00 local time on Thursday, with 22,765 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,238 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 47,748.

The country has seen over 1,200 daily deaths from COVID-19 for three days in a row, the health ministry said Thursday.

Official data also showed that 482,102 people in Brazil have recovered since the outbreak.

At least seven states, mostly in Brazil’s hard-hit northern and northeastern regions, have seen drops in infection rate. The state of Rio de Janeiro state is also showing a downward trend in its infection rate.

Brazil confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Feb. 26. It now has the second-highest number of cases in the world after the United States, and has recently surpassed Britain to have the second-highest death toll in the world.