Born after 22-years of marriage, father names son ‘Congress’

Udaipur : Family opposed his idea, relatives and friends ridiculed him. But nothing deterred this 46-year old man to name his only son ‘Congress’ who was born after 22 years of marriage. Vinod Jain, a building material supplier in Udaipur and a staunch party worker has been ecstatic after recently have received the birth certificate of his six month old son. The severe opposition Vinod faced was from his two college going daughters Prarthana and Priyanshi who were the most excited to get a little brother after so many years.

” It is natural and rightful on their part to nurture a desire to name their baby brother so they were quite upset when I announced my decision to name him ‘Congress’. They quarreled and even did not speak to me for days but I was adamant and managed to convince them” Vinod told Udaipur Kiran. The idea struck him from the BJP punch line- ‘Congress-Mukta Bharat”. ” Today i have named my child and in the coming years, many other too may do the same because ideas spread like fire. Congress ideology will never die” said Jain.



His wife Vandana was understanding, he claimed, as she knew his dedication towards the party and hence stood by his decision. He have been receiving congratulatory calls ever since the birth certificate has gone viral on the social media. ” It may sound weird or funny today, but it is my gut feeling that soon, the Congress party would regain its glory and make a remarkable comeback. I hope when my son becomes 18-years old, there would be Congress Raj in the entire country and people would forget the saffron party” he says. Vinod who originally hails from Nathdwara in Rajsamand claims that his predecessors too had been committed supporters of the party ,however, in the present generation, he is the only one actively involved in party politics. His association with the party dates back to1993 as the general secretary of NSUI, Rajsamand. SInce 2015, Jain have been managing the digital platform of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Udaipur division.