Boris Johnson shifted to ICU as coronavirus symptoms worsen

A UK government spokesperson said, Johnson was shifted to ICU yesterday on the advice of his medical team after his condition worsened.

He had been admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London due to due to persistent coronavirus symptoms.

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab has taken temporary charge after PM Johnson was moved to ICU.

Raab said the team spirit within the government would be guiding force to defeat the pandemic.

He said, through the team spirit the government would implemented Prime Minister’s all plans as soon as possible.