Border Security Force Recruitment 167 Posts



Border Security Force has published the recruitment for Group ‘A’ Posts – Air Wing, Pilot, Engineer, Constable, and Logistics Officer posts. The desirous candidate is requested to take all the information before applying in this government employment only. Apply according to the qualification.

BSF Group ‘A’ Posts – Air Wing, Pilot, Engineer, Constable, and Logistics Officer 167 Posts

Post Name : Group ‘A’ Posts – Air Wing, Pilot, Engineer, Constable, and Logistics Officer

Last date : 31-12-2020

Official website : bsf.nic.in

Educational Qualification: Graduation / Engineering / or its degree even if it is approved, see the published notifications to get more information.

Name of Posts: Number of vacancies – 167 posts

Job published date: 24-08-2020

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should be 25 – 56 years. Please see published notification for age relaxation and other information.

Selection Process: In this Govt Job, according to the performance in written examination, interview, document verification, the candidate will be selected in employment.

Pay Scale: According to the notification, in the published Govt Job, salary will be Level 12 – Level 13.

Application Process: For this employment, you have to apply offline and all the useful information will have to be filled by going to the official website.

Application Fees: There is no application fee

