Border Road Organization recruitment for 459 posts, application fee will be given to the general category candidates as Rs 50. While reserved category candidates will be offered exemption in application fee.

How to apply: Candidates desirous of working in these posts should send all necessary documents along with the application letter to this address before the last date- Commandant GREF Center, Dighi Camp, Pune- 411015. Will be based on

Candidates will have to write in blue or black ball pen in the written examination. It is mandatory to bring 50 percent marks for passing the general category and 40 percent for the reserved class. Can apply offline within 45 days.

Description of posts

Draftsman 43

Supervisor Store 11

Radio mechanic 04

Lab Assistant 01

Multi Skilled Worker (Mason) 100

Multi Skilled Worker 150

Store Keeper Technical 150

Educational Qualifications

Candidates should have done Matriculation or Intermediate from a recognized board. Detailed information related to this is available on the official website http://www.bro.gov.in/index2.asp?slid=6179&sublinkid=1683&lang=1.

Age Range

General category candidates should be between 18 to 27 years old. While SC / ST candidates will be given a relaxation of five years in the age limit. Other backward classes will get three years, Physical Handicapped will get ten years and people of Jammu and Kashmir will get relaxation in age limit by five years.

pay scale

Selected candidates will be given a salary of 18,000 to 92,300 rupees per month.

