Bombay High Court asks petitioner purpose of disclosing names of COVID-19 patients

“There is always a risk of ostracization,” CJ Datta said.

He was hearing a plea in which it was sought to disclose names of COVID-19 patients so that people know if they have been in contact with any of COVID-19 patients.

A lawyer has filed this petition.

Bombay High Court has also given lesson on how to protect self from COVID-19 to the lawyer appearing in the plea seeking disclosure of persons who tested positive.

“If a person takes all precautions like washing hands, using sanitizer, head shields and avoiding crowds then nothing will happen,” High Court marked.