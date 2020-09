The BMC officer had signed the demolition notice served to Ranaut on September 7.

On Tuesday, Ranaut’s lawyer had submitted in the court a DVD containing a speech in which Raut allegedly made a comment threatening the actress.

The court said it will begin final hearing in the case on Friday.

On September 9, BMC undertook a drive to demolish alleged illegal portions of Ranaut’s office. Soon thereafter, the court had directed the BMC to stay the process of demolition.