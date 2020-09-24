Bombay HC takes suo Moto cognizance of building collapse in Bhivandi

During hearing a matter related to a construction in Kalyan Dombivali, chief justice Dipankar Dutta remarked, the incident in Bhiwandi was very serious.

The 43 year old Jilani building in the powerloom town Bhiwandi is around 10 kilometres from Thane. The three storey building had 40 flats and 150 people were living there.

The court said, “A building has collapsed in Bhiwandi, several lives have been lost. We are told the situation is quite serious in Mumbai too.”

Taking suo moto cognizance of the same, the court made the State of Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and civic bodies of Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Kalyan-Dombivali, Thane and Navi Mumbai as respondents in the case.

The court issued notices to the State and all municipal corporations and directed the Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to ensure that all the parties file their reply in two weeks.

Kumbhakoni said, “We will file our replies detailing what has been done so far across the state for such buildings and measures taken, as well as the steps we propose to take in future.”

The NDFR called off their search and rescue operations on Thursday morning. Among the 41 dead are three toddlers and 18 children from the age of two to 15. The building was not in the list of dilapidated structures of Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation.