Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation gains on getting nod to raise Rs 50 crore through NCDs

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation is currently trading at Rs. 1115.30, up by 3.75 points or 0.34% from its previous closing of Rs. 1111.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1111.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1124.50 and Rs. 1111.50 respectively. So far 6205 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1424.40 on 15-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1083.00 on 20-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1161.35 and Rs. 1103.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 7812.01 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 65.93%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 8.30% and 25.77% respectively.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation has received an approval for the issuance of 500 Principal Protected -Senior, Secured, Listed, Rated, Market Linked Redeemable Non- Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 50 crore for cash, at par; on private placement basis. The Debenture Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Corporation has approved the same.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation is a diversified manufacturing and trad- ing company. The Company owns plantations of tea, coffee, cardamam, cocoa, rub- ber and palm oil in different countries like India, Thailand, Indonesia and Tan- zania.

