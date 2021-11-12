Bollywood singer Jyotica Tangri’s new break-up song ‘Hauli Hauli ‘ starring Zareen Khan & Prince Narula out now

MUMBAI: After delivering back-to-back hits with Na Dooja Koi, Nakhre and Dream Mein Entry, Bollywood singing sensation Jyotica Tangri is all set to win hearts again with her latest single Hauli Hauli. This time, the romantic single features hot Bollywood actress Zareen Khan & Roadies man Prince Narula.

Undoubtedly, Jyotica is on cloud nine after tasting back-to-back successes with the singles and is hoping that her new track Hauli Hauli is equally loved by the audience. “The last few months have been amazing in terms of the songs that have been releasing may it be Na Dooja Koi, Nakhre, or Dream Mein Entry. All the songs have been able to gather a lot of love from the audience. I am so grateful to have sung these songs. This time, I am back with the beautiful Hauli Hauli. I am sure this track will also leave a mark on everybody’s heart,” says Jyotica.

In the music video of Hauli Hauli, actress Zareen Khan will be seen alongside Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula. Jyotica is elated to have lent her voice to the stunning Zareen Khan. “After the release of the poster, everybody is waiting for Hauli Hauli to get released. I can’t wait to watch the sizzling chemistry between Zareen and Prince. As actors, they have already proved themselves and I am sure, their performance will take the song a few notches higher,” says Jyotica, who has been trained in Hindustani classical music for 15 years.

For Jyotica, Zareen and Prince are perfect fit for Hauli Hauli, which highlights the pathos and angst of lovers post break-up. “It’s an intense and sad romantic track. Both Zareen and Prince will do justice to the song,” she says.

Jyotica is also all praise for music composer Vivek Kar. “Vivek has once again come up with a brilliant composition after Tu Bhi Royega. Arina’s lyrics also touched my heart. And Punit Sharma, who is the co-singer, has done a brilliant job too,” says Jyotica, who has slew of projects in the coming months.

Jyotica’s last song — Na Dooja Koi — featuring Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh had crossed 27 million organic views within a week of its launch. The young singer then followed it up with Nakhre featuring social media star Nisha Guragain. Her dance number —Dream Mein Entry — was a runaway hit.

However, not one to rest on her laurels, she says, “I have been lucky about the people I have met and the opportunities I have been getting. When I shifted to Mumbai, I used to sing scratches and demos for different composers. I didn’t think of it as a struggle. I didn’t have any expectation. I would never ask about the song or call up the composer to know what is happening to the song. I knew someday, I will get a call that my voice has been selected. Till now, the journey has been beautiful.”

Jyotica started off as a singing reality TV contestant but today, she is ruling the music charts. In fact, some of her superhit songs like ‘Pallo Latke’ from Rajkumar Rao & Kriti Kharbanda starrer ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ , ‘ Khadke Glassy’ from Siddharth Malhotra & Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘Jabariya Jodi’ and ‘Gallan Kardi’ from Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ belong to Jyotica. Her Punjabi songs — Tu Bhi Royega , Ek Diamond Da Haar , Zindagi— are equally popular.