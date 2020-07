She was best known for her roles in films Mr. X in Bombay, Mother India, Son Of India, Kohinoor, Ujala, Naya Daur, Shreeman Funtoosh, Ek Sapera Ek Lutera, Ganga Ki Laharen, Raja Aur Runk, Aankhen, Lalkaar, Geet and Ek Kuwara Ek Kuwari.

“Kabhi Aar Kabhi Past” was her popular song in Guru Dutt’s film Aar Paar. Her dancing skills were broadly recognised by the film industry.