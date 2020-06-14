Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide

The actor was 34. This has sent shocking waves across the Bollywood industry. More details are awaited.



Rajput started his career with television serials. Rajput made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! (2013), for which he received a nomination for Filmfare Best Male Debut Award .

He then starred in the romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and as the titular detective in the action thriller Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015).

His highest-grossing releases came with a supporting role in the satire PK (2014), followed by the titular role in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). For his performance in the latter, he received his first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Rajput went on to star in the commercially successful films Kedarnath (2018) and Chhichhore (2019).