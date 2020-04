Boeing to extend close down at its factories in Washington

The company currently employs around 70,000 people in Washington State.

The aerospace giant had already halted production at its Puget Sound facility near Seattle, where the company builds the long-range 777 jet and other models, after announcing a two-week stoppage last month.

Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes Division President Stan Deal said in a statement that health and safety of employees and families is their shared priority amid COVID-19 outbreak.