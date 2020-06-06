Body of Army Havaldar P. Mathiazhagan buried with full military honours in Tamilnadu

He was killed in Pakistani shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

His body was taken by road from Akhnoor to Jammu and then to Delhi in an aircraft before being flown to Coimbatore Saturday afternoon. It was then brought to his home by ambulance from Sulur airport.

He was laid to rest with a 21 gun salute by a contingent of 18 soldiers from the Army’s Regimental Training Centre in the Nilgiris.

Those who paid their respects included district collector Raman who handed over a cheque of Rs. 20 lakh as solatium to his wife Tamilarasi on behalf of Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy .

The braveheart’s body was then buried amidst heartbreaking scenes on his own farm. People from villages around Salem district attended the funeral.

