Bodo Peace accord paves way for permanent peace in North East, says PM

Addressing a rally at Kokrajhar in Assam to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Accord, the Prime Minister said, it is a new beginning for entire North East.

Apart from the Prime Minister, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and his Ministerial colleagues are attending the event.

The Tripartite Bodo Agreement was signed between the Centre, Assam Government and the banned Assam-based insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) on 27th of last month. The Agreement is aimed at bringing political and economic benefits to the Bodo tribe, which is one of the largest tribes of Assam.