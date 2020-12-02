Board of Trade meeting to be held on 2nd December, 2020;

A meeting of the Board of Trade (BOT) will be held on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2020 under the chairmanship of the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, through Video Conference.

The discussions in the meeting will focus on the new Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) (2021-26) and the strategies and measures to be taken in order to take forward domestic manufacturing and exports.BOT platform provides an opportunity to have regular discussion and consultation with trade and industry and advise the Government on policy measures related to FTP in order to achieve the objective of boosting India’s trade. It also provides a platform to state governments and UTs to articulate their perspective on trade policy, and also to the Government of India for apprising them about international developments affecting India’s trade potential and opportunities and to prepare them to deal with the evolving situation.

The meeting will be addressed by Ministers of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, and Sh Hardeep Singh Puri. Secretaries of many departments of the Government of India, CEO, Niti Aayog, Heads of various Government bodies, Representatives of Apex industry associations and Export Promotion Councils are members of the BOT.

Board of Trade will take an Overview of the Export/Import Performance, Investment Promotion Strategy for AtmaNirbhar Bharat (including Public Procurement – Make in India), Trade Remedies – Recent Measures and Steps taken, New Logistics Policy, Trade Facilitation Measures Undertaken by Customs, Reforms and Initiatives since last BOT, GeM – Coverage and Expansion, and consider various suggestions regarding the Foreign trade Policy.