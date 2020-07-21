BMC cracks down on private hospitals for over charging Covid patients

According to the state government, more than One Crore Fourty Seven lakh rupees have been refunded to patients who has been charged in excess.

The government has already appointed an auditor to look into complaints of overcharging by private hospitals.

The inspection found that patients had been overcharged by 10.48% instead of actual total building of Rs. 12.54 crore, the building had been inflated to 14.01 crore.

The state government had already issued instructions on the rates to be charged for beds commissioned for COVID-19 patients. 80% of the beds in private hospitals have been commissioned for this purpose.

Patients have complained about being overcharged for these birds to which authority is have registered complaints.

Notably, Maharashtra is the worst affected state from covid-19 pandemic and the government is already facing multi-corner challenges to provide necessary facilities to COVID-19 patients in the city and outskirts.

Present leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also raised this issue with the health minister Rajesh Tope.

Maharashtra reports 8,369 COVID cases today, taking total number of COVID19 cases to 3,27,031.

Newly 7188 patients have been cured today, totally 1,82,217 patients are cured and discharged.

Total Active patients in Maharashtra are 1,32,236