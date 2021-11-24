BLS International touches roof as its arm empanelled by PNB & CBI for Corporate Business Correspondent

BLS International Services is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 221.95, up by 10.55 points or 4.99% from its previous closing of Rs. 211.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 214.65 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 221.95 and Rs. 207.80 respectively. So far 7678 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 309.25 on 17-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 73.70 on 26-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 221.95 and Rs. 196.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2273.88 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.59%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.72% and 24.69% respectively.

BLS International’s subsidiary — Starfin India has been empanelled by two banks i.e. Punjab National Bank (PNB) & Central Bank of India (CBI) to support the financial inclusion mission of Govt of India. The company has become the official Corporate Business Correspondent (BC) to deliver last mile banking services in rural/ semi urban/ urban/ metro areas across India. Initially, the company will roll out over 700 centres on behalf of Central Bank of India while the number of banking centres is awaited from Punjab National Bank.

Effective immediately, Starfin will initiate more than 30 banking services like enrolment of customers, debit cards, balance enquiry, statement of accounts, passbook printing, money deposit, and bills/utilities payment services to account holders of both banks across India. The company will also provide micro insurance/ mutual fund products/ pension products/other third-party products through these customer service points.

BLS International Services is a part of the four decadesold BLS Group with a global presence and diversified range of services in polymers and petrochemicals, education, electronics, asset management, visa processing and management consulting.