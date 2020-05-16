BJP yuva morcha demands action against Congress ex-MP for using letterhead with national emblem

Udaipur : A day after CWC member Raghuveer Meena demanded action against MLA and leader of Opposition GulabChand Kataria for defying lockdown, the BJP youth morcha made a counter attack on the senior congress leader by accusing him for wrongly using of letterhead that carried the national emblem. The BJP team pointed towards the same letterhead which Meena had used to complain against Kataria.

” He is presently holding no official position but using the national emblem on his letterhead which is not permissible under the National Emblem Act 2005. The National Emblem is the representation of the Government of India. Under the State Emblem of India ( prohibition of improper use) Act 2005, individuals and private organizations are restricted from using it. Office bearers of the BJP rural and city units in Udaipur mailed a letter to the collector and the Governor demanding action against the ex MP.

BJP youth state vice president Gajpal Singh Rathore, City president Gajendra Bhandari, Rural president ChandraShekhar and many others mailed the memorandum in which they claimed that a senior leader like Meena is busy in political rivalry instead of extending his cooperation in creative works during the pandemic.

When asked for a comment Raghuveer Meena said the BJP works arbitrarily and does not hold itself accountable for any of the act performed by its leaders. “On December 11, 2017 the state government issued an order asking all departments to use official letterheads having Deendayal Upadhyay’s picture cum logo which was in use until the next congress government in 2018 revoked the decision and adopted the Ashoka Stambh emblem” Meena said.

He also said that the party is trying to cover up the wrongful act of their senior leader Kataria who not only violated lockdown norms but also met a corona positive supporter in the hospital two days ago. “The administration has neither taken a cognizance on my complaint nor followed the protocol of quarantining the MLA who might be at risk of being infected” the congress leader said .