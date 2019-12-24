BJP takes out massive rally in support of CAA

He said the outreach is aimed at dispelling myths and misunderstandings regarding Citizenship Act.

In a setback for the Mamta bannerjee government, the Kolkata high court has directed removal of all anti-CAA advertisments from Public platforms. Meanwhile, protests against citizenship legislation also continue in the country.

Besides the ongoing protests, Support for Citizenship Amendment Act in on the rise. After announcing mega public outreach on the new legislation, BJP organised a mega rally in Kolkata.

The rally led by party working president JP Nadda from Hind Cinema to Shyam Bazaar in central Kolkata.

Besides, JP Nadda, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh, National general Secretary Kailash Vijaywargiye and other senior leaders also partcipated in the rally.

JP Nadda launched an attack on West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee saying that she is protesting against CAA for vote bank politics.

JP Nadda also highlighted how earlier, former Prime Ministers Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru and Manmohan Singh had supported legislation for persecuted refugees but today congress party is keeping party interest ahead of national interest.

Earlier Kolkata police had denied permission for the BJP rally, but later relented. However now, Siliguri police has denied permission to the party to hold rally in support of CAA. CM Mamta Banerjee who has been leading protests against the citizenship legislation recieved a setabck from Calcutta High Court on Monday.

The court directed all state-sponsored advertisements against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be removed from public platforms. The matter will be next heard on 9th January.

Meanwhile, in Jaipur Senior BJP Leader and former CM of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that no one from any community should be afraid of CAA or NRC.

The citizenship legislation has come as a ray of hope for many refugees. Group of displaced Hindus in Jaisalmer along with local tokk out silent march in support of CAA.

Amidst these development, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi and host of other congress leaders particpated in protests against citizenship amendment act. In Chennai, DMK led protests against the legislation.

In the next few days, BJP plans to undertake a 1000 rallies across the country to dipels myths and apprehension among the masses regarding the citizenship act.