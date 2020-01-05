BJP step-up massive campaign to mobilise support for CAA

Bhartiya Janta Party will begin a ten-day mass contact drive to mobilise support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah will join the drive in Delhi while party working president JP Nadda will start the drive in Ghaziabad.

Several Union Ministers and BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar and Nirmala Sitharaman will also take part in this door to door campaign in different parts of the country.

During the campaign, party leaders and workers will contact three crore families to rally support for the CAA. Five committees have also been formed to provide impetus to the campaign, so that contact with different sections and community can be well established.

As part of its programme, the BJP has launched a toll-free number 8866288662 for people to give missed calls to register their endorsement of the law.



