BJP slams Congress over JNU violence

Senior party leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar refuted the Congress’ allegation that Home Minister Amit Shah and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal were responsible for the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University. He described it as an “utterly false allegation” and a case of pot calling the kettle black.

The minister also said that a police investigation is on and it will “unmask” these masked people. He added that a lie will not become truth because of it being repeated by the Congress and other parties.

Javadekar also blamed the left-wing student leaders for the violence at JNU.