BJP releases poll manifesto in Bihar, promises free Covid vaccine and 19 lakh jobs | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Senior BJP leader and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with other senior leaders released the poll manifesto in Patna.

She said the party believes in fulfilling poll promises and the reflections have been made in the manifesto.



Sitharaman said as soon as the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination.

She said 19 lakh job opportunities will be created in the health, education, agriculture , education and other sector.