BJP releases list of 16 candidates Assembly By-polls in five states

The name of the candidates were finalized by BJP Central Election Committee.

Party has declared the names for seven seats in Gujarat, four in Manipur, two each in Jharkhand and Odisha and one in Chhattisgarh.

The Party has fielded former Minister Dr Loius Marandi from Dumka seat in Jharkhand, Dr Gambhir Singh from Marwahi in Chhatisgarh, Raj Kishore Behera from Tirtol in Odisha, J V Kakadia from Dhari in Gujarat and Oinam Lukhoi Singh from Wangoi seat in Manipur.

By-poll in 54 assembly constituencies in 10 states will be held on 3rd November. In Manipur, the bypolls will be held on 7th November.