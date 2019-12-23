BJP national working president J P Nadda takes out BJP rally in Kolkata in support of CAA

Nadda was accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The march commenced from Hind cinema in central Kolkata and will culminate at Shyambazar, where Nadda will address a public rally.

People can be seen in huge numbers thronging the roads in support of Citizen Amendment Act.

The visit is a part of BJP’s initiative to connect with 3 crore people in a span of 10 days to clear misconceptions and rumors spread by opposition parties against the Citizenship Amendment Act.