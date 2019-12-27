BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on 2-day-visit to J&K

Speaking to DD News, Ram Madhav said that the government is working towards bringing the situation in Kashmir back to normal in terms of internet and broadband services.

On the global business summit to be organised by the government in February in J&K, he said that the summit will prove to be beneficial with respect to investments and further development.

The leader also attends a football match that was held among Rising Kashmir team and the football team of Chennai. He said that this is the first time in months that such a big event is being held in the region. He added that this shows the new and changed image of Kashmir.

