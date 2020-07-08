BJP National General-Secretary P Muralidhar Rao holds press conference in New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Part’s National General Secretary said that the Government is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic crisis with skill and seriousness under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Atma Nirbhar package of 20 lakh crore rupees to provide relief to the poor people in the country. He said, an amount of 64,500 crore rupees has been given to around 40 crore people through direct benefit transfer under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. An additional allocation of 40 thousand crores rupees has been made for MNREGA.

He said, Gareeb Kalyan Rojgar Yojana was started for the migrant workers after the Anna Yojana for providing social security and relief. He said, concessional credit to farmers was promised through KISAN Credit Cards and more than 70 lakh Kisan Credit Cards have been sanctioned till the end of last month with credit limit of 62,870 crore.

He said, 20 states have already joined the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ initiative and all states would come under its umbrella by March next year. He said, this would help migrant workers and help them in getting ration from any fair price shop in the country. In a veiled criticism of the Congress, he also added, in the hour of this crisis, the opposition should join hands in the work being done for the poor, but the leader of opposition keeps raising irresponsible questions according to the history of his party.