BJP leader LK Advani celebrates his 93rd birthday

L K Advani, one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had served as Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister visited LK Advani’s residence to wish him birthday today.

The leaders cut a cake to celebrate the occasion.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished veteran leader Advani on the occasion of his birthday today, Shah said that Respected Advani ji not only contributed to the development of the country by his hard work and selfless service, but also played a major role in the expansion of BJP’s nationalist ideology. I wish him all the best on his birthday and wish him good health and longevity.

Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar also extended his wishes to Advani on his birthday.

In a tweet, he “May the Great leader of Jana Sangh, BJP and former Deputy Prime Minister, LK Advani ji live long, stay healthy. Best wishes on his birthday.”