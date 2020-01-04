BJP, Congress condemn attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

The party said such incidents prove that the Citizenship Amendment Act brought by the NDA government is in right direction to provide relief to religiously persecuted people in neighbouring countries like Pakistan.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi today, party spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi said, there have been consistent acts of violence on religious places and on minorities in Pakistan.

Earlier talking to reporters, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, vandalism at Nankana Sahib is proof of the persecution of minorities in Pakistan.