BJP condemns acts of violence on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan

Bharatiya Janata Party has condemned the violent mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi has said that there have been consistent acts of violence in religious places and constant human rights violations on minorities in Pakistan.

Lekhi said said such incidents prove that the Citizenship Amendment Act brought by the NDA government is in right direction to provide relief to religiously persecuted people in neighbouring countries like Pakistan.

Lekhi also urged those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, to look into such acts of violence in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Gobind Singh Longowal has said that a four member delegation will be sent to Pakistan which will meet senior officials and the province’s Governor over this issue. He added that they will demand strict action against those responsible.