BJP bags 19 out of 28 seats in MP Assembly bypolls

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has bagged 19 out of 28 seats where bypolls were held.



Opposition Congress has won nine seats. In the 2018 state assembly elections, the Congress had won 27 of these seats.



The results are significant for several reasons but the most important is that the BJP has got a clear majority in the 230-member state assembly by raising its strength from 107 to 126 MLAs.



In Chhattisgarh, the ruling Congress has won the Marwahi Assembly by-poll.



In Gujarat, Ruling BJP won all 8 assembly seats from the opposition Congress in bye-elections in Gujarat.



BJP has won all 8 seats where bye-elections were held after the resignations of Congress MLAs early this year.



BJP has won Abdasa, Morbi, Dhari, Limbdi, Gadhada SC, Karjan, Dang ST and Kaprada ST seats, which were held by Congress earlier.



In Jharkhand, the ruling coalition has retained both seats that went for by-polls. The JMM has won from Dumka, while the Congress has emerged victorious from Bermo.



In Manipur, ruling BJP has secured 4 out of five seats where bypolls were held. One seat has gone to an Independent candidate.



In Nagaland, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party has bagged one seat while independent candidate bagged another seat which went to bypolls.



In Karnataka, BJP has bagged both seats which went to by polls.



In Telangana, BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao won Dubbak Assembly constituency where bypoll was held.



In Odisha, the ruling Biju Janata Dal candidates are leading in both the Tirtol and Balasore Sadar assembly seats.



In Haryana, Congress has won bypoll to Baroda Assembly constituency. Its candidate Indu Raj defeated BJP contender and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt.

