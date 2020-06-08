BJP announces names of Eranna Kadadi & Ashok Gasti as party’s candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka

Eranna Kadadi, 55, was the President of the BJP’s Gokak unit and the Belagavi Rural unit.

Ashok Gasti, (55), hails from Raichur and also came through the ranks in the BJP after a stint with the ABVP.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Mallikarjuna Kharge has filed his nomination for June 19 Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka.

Mr Kharge handed over his nomination paper to Returning Officer Vijayalakshmi in Bengaluru on Monday.

Former Prime Minister and JDS President H D Devegowda has decided to file his nomination for June 19 elections to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

He will be filing his nomination tomorrow, the last date for filing nominations.