Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards, wins 5 trophies for first album

Eilish, 18, became the youngest solo performer to ever win the album of the year trophy for debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go’, breaking Taylor Swift’s record, who won the award at age of 20 for “Fearless”.

She also became the first artiste in 39 years to take home the four major awards. Soft rock staple Christopher Cross was the last artiste to do so, in 1981.

Earlier in the ceremony, Ellish won record of the year and song of the year for “Bad Guy” and was accompanied on stage by her brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the chartbuster with her.

Ellish also made her Grammys performance debut with a musical act on “ocean eyes”.

