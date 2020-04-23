Bill Gates praises PM Modi for his efforts against Coronavirus

Gates said, measures such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hot spots for isolation, quarantining and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen healthcare facilities are praiseworthy.

Gates also said, Modi government is fully utilizing its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the Aarogya Setu digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services. He said PM Modi is seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had announced an additional 150 million dollars of grant for the global fight against the deadly coronavirus, raising its total funding to more than 250 million dollars.

The foundation also called on world leaders to unite in a global response to Covid-19, that has infected over 2.5 million people worldwide.