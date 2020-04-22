Bill Gates commends PM Modi’s leadership in dealing with COVID-19

Bill Gates said, “We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hot spots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation”.

He further said, ” I’m glad your government is fully utilizing its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the Aarogya Setu digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services”.

He reiterated that he is grateful to see that he is seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians.