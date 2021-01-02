Biker killed after live wire falls on motorcycle in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : A man lost his life after being electrocuted in Bainsroad garh of Chittorgarh district on Saturday. The victim was riding on a motorcycle on the Borao- Pratap pura road when a 11 KV line fell on him. The deceased was identified as Shivlal Sen who fell down as flames engulfed him from all sides. Large number of people gathered at the spot and called up the grid station to cut off the power supply so as to rescue the man, however the supply wasnt cut off immediately.

The incident infuriated the locals who blocked the Begu- Rawatbhata road and staged protest demanding action for the negligence by the electricity department. Police team rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the villagers who were adamant. Seeing the public anguish, employees of the Borao power grid sub station fled from their seats. The people said they won’t allow the body to be shifted unless a case is taken against the staff responsible for the negligence which caused the death.

They also demanded ex-gratia to be paid to the deceased’s family. Vehicles beelined on both the end of the roads due to the blockade which was cleared after additional staff from adjoining police stations were sent to hold the situation.

AEN Mahaveer Bainsla, Tehsildar Saurabh Gurjar, DySP Dhanp hool Meena held mediation talks and convinced the villagers who afterwards agreed to remove the jam. The officials announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakh rupees from the power supply department and additional 2 lakh rupees from the CM fund for the aggrieved family. A pillion rider RamSingh was told to have sustained burn injuries who was referred to Kota hospital, sources said.

