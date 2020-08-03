Bihar: Relief & rescue operations in full swing in flood hit 14 districts

In Muzaffarpur, an embankment of Tirhut canal breached in Mohammadpur Kothi Panchayat area inundating several adjoining villages of the district. Similarly, a ring bund was breached at Birne village under Kewati block of Darbhanga district.



Relief and rescue operations are in full swing as over 55 lakh people spread over 14 districts are reeling under the impact of devastating floods.



The situation is worst in Darbhanga district where about 17 lakh people have been affected. Other affected districts are Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Sitamarhi and East Champaran.



Villages spread over 1,059 Panchayats have been cut off from district headquarters. Met Department warns moderate to heavy rain across in northern parts of the state in the next 24 hours.

