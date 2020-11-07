Bihar records 19.74% turnout till 11 am in third and last phase of Assembly polls

Around 19.14 percentage voting was recorded in by polls of Valmikinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa said people are casting votes enthusiastically and without any fear. He said the voting percentage will be more this time. Mr Srinivasa said minor hitches like non functioning of EVMs were reported from some places and they were immediately rectified.

BJP is contesting in 35 seats, Janata Dal (United)- 37, Vikassheel Insaan Party five seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha one seat in this phase. RJD is contesting in 46 seats, Congress in 25 and left parties in seven seats.

On the other hand, LJP has fielded 42 candidates, RLSP-23, BSP-19 and NCP-31 candidates. The political fortunes of Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party, Mukesh Sahni, will be decided in this phase. Twelve Ministers including Bijendra Yadav, Bima Bharati, Firoz and Ramesh Rishidev are also in the fray.

Elections are being held in three phases for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly. The first phase of polling was held on 28th of October and the second on the 3rd of November. Counting of votes will take place on the 10th of November.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people to vote in large numbers on Saturday in the 3rd and Final phase of Assembly polls in Bihar. In a tweet, PM Modi requested people to participate in the festival of democracy and set a new voting record. He also urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.