Bihar Polls: Today is the last day for withdrawal of candidature for phase II | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Bihar Polls: Today is the last day for withdrawal of candidature for phase II

For the polling to be held on 3rd November,in this phase, 1514 nomination papers have been found valid in scrutiny.

For the third phase of elections in 78 constituencies the nomination process has reached its last leg.

Nomination process will come to an end tomorrow. Candidates of various parties are reaching their respective RO offices to submit their nomination papers.



Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) has released its list of 25 candidates for the third phase. RLSP has formed a Grand Democratic Secular Front with BSP and three other parties.

The RLSP has also declared Prem Kumar Choudhary as party candidate for VALMIKI NAGAR Lok Sabha bye-poll which will simultaneously be held with the third phase of assembly elections.