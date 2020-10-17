Bihar Polls: PM Modi to address 12 rallies | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Scrutiny of nomination papers for the 2nd phase will take place on Saturday. The nomination process for the second phase of assembly elections in 94 assembly constituencies ended on Friday. The last date for withdrawal of candidature for 2nd phase is October 19. For this phase polling will be held on 3rd November in 94 constituencies spread across 17 districts of the state. 1062 nominations have been filed so far in the second phase. For the third phase so far 63 nominations have been filed.

As Bihar gears up for the polls, the campaigning of various political parties has also gained momentum. The NDA alliance, which is already playing on the front foot, got further strengthened with the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign dates. At a press conference on Friday, Devendra Fadnavis, election in-charge of Bihar BJP, gave information about PM Modi’s scheduled rallies in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 12 campaign rallies in poll-bound Bihar. On October 23, he will hold rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. On October 28, the Prime Minister will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On November 3, he will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On November 3, rallies in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria will be held. CM Nitish, all NDA candidates will be present with PM Modi in every rally. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi’s rally will be broadcast on LED in all nearby grounds in the state.